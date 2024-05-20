Norges Bank Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,354,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,539,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Ameriprise Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 108,461 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,382,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $433.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,680. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.87 and a 1 year high of $442.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.31 and its 200-day moving average is $392.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,901,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

