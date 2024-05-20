1,954,497 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,954,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,132,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 277.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after acquiring an additional 90,705 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equinix by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,940,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EQIX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $800.13. 41,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
