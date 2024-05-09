Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

XOM traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,133,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $467.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

