Norges Bank Invests $558.46 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,444,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,460,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of MetLife as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 386,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,199. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.