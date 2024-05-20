Norges Bank Invests $551.56 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,136,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after buying an additional 1,200,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

BKR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. 650,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.