Norges Bank Invests $518.98 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,548,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,975,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Estée Lauder Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

EL stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.75. 279,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,144. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

