Norges Bank Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,767,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,280,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.45% of General Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after acquiring an additional 237,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,110,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,966,000 after purchasing an additional 558,765 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300,033. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

