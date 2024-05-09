National Pension Service Purchases 16,705 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Airbnb worth $100,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,783,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.