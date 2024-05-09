Inter Parfums, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 96.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

