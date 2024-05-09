Chord Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.94 (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.94 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Chord Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chord Energy to earn $22.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.47. The stock had a trading volume of 216,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,914. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho raised their price target on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.