TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.7 %

TGNA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 785,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.