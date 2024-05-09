MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Insider Rob L. Johnson Acquires 36,291 Shares of Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDU opened at $25.41 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

