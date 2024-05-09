John Christopher Morris Sells 11,158 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

