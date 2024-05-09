UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 40,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.89 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

