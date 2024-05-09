Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.93

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 429583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

