Susquehanna Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $1.10

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.12.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 1.0 %

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,726,460. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 61.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.