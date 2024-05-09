Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PIN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.