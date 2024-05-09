Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JLL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.50. 33,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $200.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.