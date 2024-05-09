Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.68

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 2134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVSP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

