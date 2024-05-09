Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

