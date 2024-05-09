J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4413 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.17.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.7 %

J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

