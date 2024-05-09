J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4413 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.17.
J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.7 %
J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
