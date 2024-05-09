Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3455 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.