Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3455 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Kunlun Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Kunlun Energy stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.
About Kunlun Energy
