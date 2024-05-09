Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Sells $410,389.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

