Shenandoah Telecommunications’ (SHEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 66,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,917.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Edward H. Mckay purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,917.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 23,963 shares of company stock valued at $354,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,797,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

