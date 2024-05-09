Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $620.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $620.72.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 520,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

