Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $3,421,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 28,919 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $835.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

