Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 104,673 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $436.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

