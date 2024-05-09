Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:BDEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 3,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

