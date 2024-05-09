Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $260.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 199,879 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,398,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 329,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 212,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.