Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $910.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 910.50 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 909 ($11.42), with a volume of 684499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.68) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.87) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.42) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.56) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 872.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 793.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,565.22%.

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,939.70). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,939.70). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.92) per share, with a total value of £34,447.16 ($43,275.33). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,213 shares of company stock worth $6,537,178. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

