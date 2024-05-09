Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) COO Scott Andrew Sparks Sells 12,000 Shares

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

