RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 2,023.06 ($25.42), with a volume of 926745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($25.13).

Specifically, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($24,961.75). In other news, insider Cecilia McAnulty acquired 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.74) per share, for a total transaction of £99,966.13 ($125,585.59). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($24,961.75). Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,813.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,812.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -2,585.03%.

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.