Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 516,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,639. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

