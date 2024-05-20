Norges Bank Invests $460.43 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,442,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,431,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.40% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. 345,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

