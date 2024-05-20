Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 383.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

