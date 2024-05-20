Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Ryan Specialty comprises about 3.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 312,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 245,827 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.2 %

RYAN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 24,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,035. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

