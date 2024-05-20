Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Invests $3.32 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Rayonier accounts for about 2.4% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned 0.07% of Rayonier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.10. 10,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,724. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

