Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Tenable makes up about 4.5% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after purchasing an additional 285,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $12,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,859. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

