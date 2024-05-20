Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.37. 23,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,357. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

