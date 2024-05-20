Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.66. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Expro Group shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 72,329 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPRO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Webs Creek Capital Management LP grew its stake in Expro Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 1,441,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 315,674 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth $439,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $92,106,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.