Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

