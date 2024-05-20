Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 525.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,335 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,816,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 211,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 101,740 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 708,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 1,446,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,939,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

