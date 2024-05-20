Analyzing LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40% Editas Medicine -239.36% -47.34% -33.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A Editas Medicine $78.12 million 5.94 -$153.22 million ($2.10) -2.69

LENZ Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 5 5 0 2.50

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 88.53%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 143.01%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

