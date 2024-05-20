Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $75.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.57. 93,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $91.19 and a 1-year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.



