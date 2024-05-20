21,430,069 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,430,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,568,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of Manulife Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. 125,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,172. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

