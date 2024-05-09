Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 30th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 208,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,307. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

