Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,854,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,160,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,969. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

