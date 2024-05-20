Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1,405.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Masco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

