Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 192.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,732. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

