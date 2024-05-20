Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 383.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,055 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $55.98. 165,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

